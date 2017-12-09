Natsha Castle and the LIVE Entourage set up shop in Phoenix at Metro PCS where we gave away 6 pairs of tickets to the Star Wars Movie screening on Dec. 16th! We had tons of free b’s on the table as well as music playing for everybody present. If you missed out on the fun, no worries, just click here to view the pictures.
Comments
Natasha CastlesOn Air Schedule: Mon. - Fri. 3p-9p #TheCastlesShow Twitter: @NatashaCastles Facebook: NatashaCastles Name: Natasha Castles Birthday:...More from Natasha Castles