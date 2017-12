The LIVE 101.5 Entourage and Jeana had a great time at the Grand Opening of Raising Canes in Surprise!! They gave away tons of freebies including a pair of tickets to Walshy Fire from Major Lazor! Big Red was there to hype the crowd up and even performed magic tricks! The Dysart High School Band and Choir performed some Christmas songs for everyone which was a blast! Once the doors opened up, there were tons of screams from people who won free Canes for a year!!

Look below to see all the fun they had!