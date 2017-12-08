Photo: Phil Loftus / Capital Pictures / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Payne has shared a new stripped-down acoustic version of his new solo single, “Bedroom Floor.”

“Bedroom Floor” is the third post-One Direction song from Payne, following the release of “Strip That Down,” which features Migos’ Quavo, and “Get Low,” a collaboration with Zedd. Liam’s solo debut album has yet to receive a title or a release date.

Check out the alternate take of “Bedroom Floor” below.