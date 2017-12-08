Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

JAY-Z and Kanye West’s complicated relationship hit the skids last year when a (reportedly unstable) Kanye unleashed an upsetting concert rant on his Saint Pablo Tour. Recently, Jay told The New York Times he felt like Yeezy’s “big brother” and that, despite their past differences, they’ll always share a bond.

During a recent concert in Chicago, JAY-Z sent good vibes in Kanye’s direction after he performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” “Shout out Kanye West. Peace and love,” he told the crowd. “That was for you, Chi-town.”

The onstage comment in Kanye’s hometown echoes statements from Jay’s late-November interview. “I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother,” Jay told the Times. “I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us.”

Jay remains optimistic about returning to the friendship. “In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time [of friction] and we laugh at that,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? There’s gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through.”

