Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
When Big Sean and Metro Boomin said that their collaborative new album, Double or Nothing, was “coming soon,” they really meant it.
Related: Big Sean and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album ‘Double or Nothing’
Big Sean has gone on social media today (Dec. 7) to reveal that the joint full-length is set to debut tomorrow, Dec. 8.
The rapper also shared the album’s tracklist, with features from 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more.
See the Twitter announcement below.
MIDNIGHT #DOUBLEORNOTHING @MetroBoomin 🎲🎲 https://t.co/G5pc3i3smL—
Sean Don (@BigSean) December 07, 2017