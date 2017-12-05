BTS is Most Tweeted About Artist in 2017, Nicki Minaj Takes Second

By Jon Wiederhorn

Twitter has released its year-end data for 2017’s most tweeted about artists, and while regulars like Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles made the Top 10 (#2 and #3, respectively), the number one most tweeted about music act may come as a bit of a surprise.

Related: BTS Quick to ‘Flinch” on ‘The Late Late Show’

K-pop — and especially BTS — sunk its hooks into the American market in a major way, making BTS the number one most tweeted about artist this year in the U.S. The group, which has 10.8 million follows, broke the record for the highest-charting entry into the Billboard Hot 100 for a K-pop group; “MIC Drop” debuted at number 28.

Also receiving major tweet action this year were Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan and Fifth Harmony. Although pop stars including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Ariana Grande charted in the Twitter Top 10, they received less love than fans might have thought.

However, Grande’s tweet in reaction to the suicide bombing that took place outside her concert in May was the second most “liked” tweet of the year, inspiring reactions from 2.6 million viewers. The emotional tweet read, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Here’s the list of the Top 10 most tweeted about artists in the U.S:

1. BTS (@BTS_twt)

2. Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

3. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)

4. Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper)

5. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)

6. Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony)

7. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

8. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)

9. Rihanna (@rihanna)

10. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)