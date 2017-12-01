G-Eazy & Halsey are Ride-or-Die on ‘Him & I’

By Hayden Wright

Early in November, Halsey teased “Him & I,” a collaboration with her boyfriend G-Eazy. Now the song is here and it plays like an homage to JAY-Z and Beyonce’s “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” for the Snapchat generation.

Related: Halsey Details ‘Him & I’ Collaboration with Boyfriend G-Eazy

In the opening lines, G-Eazy refers to himself and his girlfriend as the “2017 Bonnie and Clyde,” before the duo dive into more ride-or-die lyrics.

“That’s a star-crossed lovers song, that’s a crazy in love, like, we would kill for each other, we would die for each other kind of thing,” the rapper told MTV News. “Me and Halsey, we just clicked like that. We made the record and it came from a really genuine, authentic place, and I think when music comes from a place like that, is when music is at its best.”

“Getting to share that with the world is really cool because it’s not a contrived thing. It’s not two artists pretending to be something they’re not for the sake of a story,” Halsey said.

Listen to “Him & I” over at Radio.com.