LIVE 101.5 Jingle Bash Night 1 Rewind

It was another beautiful night in Phoenix with perfect weather for Jingle Bash. A concert so huge we needed to spread it across TWO nights!

And can we take a moment to point out how gorgeous The Van Buren is ?! Such an awesome space with so much “Phoenix” feels.

Tonight started out with DJ Valentine spinning the hits as the crowd gathered around the stage awaiting Jessie Reyez to take the stage. While we anxiously awaited Jessie Reyez’s time on the stage a handful of lucky listeners were escorted backstage to meet the artists! (Get Your Meet & Greet Photos here!)

After an amazing, completely captivating performance Jessie handed the stage over to A-Track. (btw – you HAVE to hear Jessie’s song/see the short film for Gatekeeper)

After A-Track’s master mixing (and some of the best scratching ever) it was time for Jingle Bash 2017 Night 1 Headliner Logic!

Logic then shut the entire place down with an AMAZING performance! Had the entire crowd jumping and feeling all the good vibes. Check out all the photos here!

All in all it was an AMAZING evening and we are super excited about tomorrow nights sold out Night 2 for Jingle Bash 2017.