Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ Displayed at the Louvre

By Annie Reuter

A fan showed her love for Lorde by hanging Melodrama at various locations in the Louvre.

Nina Richard recently visited the legendary Paris art museum with Lorde’s Grammy nominated release and hung the album art in the museum’s galleries alongside many priceless masterpieces. The risky process was difficult, but Richard was determined, even though she was hunted down by security during her journey.

“Hey @lorde, I hung Melodrama in the Louvre!” she wrote on Twitter. “A masterpiece surrounded by others – I took it on a journey through time and space, from Antiquity, passing by Renaissance, to Modern Times. (I had to do it very quickly cause security started to watch me and hunt down on me lol).”

Lorde has yet to respond to Richard, but who wouldn’t appreciate such foolhardy dedication?

