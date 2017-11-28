Has Frank Ocean Finished His Next Album?

By Jon Wiederhorn

Yesterday (Nov 27), Frank Ocean started selling vinyl and CD and DVD packages for his previously unreleased album stream for Endless, and now it looks like he has another unreleased album that’s ready to drop.

“I made the album before 30. I just aint put that bitch out!” the modern R&B songwriter posted on his Tumblr page. Ocean turned 30 on October 28, 2017, so the cryptic 13-word post seems to to hint that he’ll be releasing more music soon. To further confound and delight fans, Ocean titled the post, “Quotes from an interview I haven’t given.”

Ocean’s released his last official full-length Blonde on August 20, 2016, the week after he streamed Endless. While he hasn’t put out an official album in more than a year, the enigmatic crooner has released the new tracks “Chanel,” “Biking,” “Provider” and “Lens.” In addition, he was the guest vocalist on Calvin Harris’ “Slide.”