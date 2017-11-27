Louis Tomlinson to Drop New Single ‘Miss You’ on Friday

Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Annie Reuter

Louis Tomlinson is set to release his new single “Miss You” on Friday (Dec. 1). The former One Direction member tweeted the news yesterday (Nov. 26).

“New single ‘Miss You’ will be out this Friday with a performance on the @thexfactor final on the Saturday ! Can’t wait for this one !” he wrote.

One fan captured Tomlinson performing the track at a recent concert in Manchester. In the bass-heavy pop-funk jam Tomlinson sings about a night out, drinking a few pints with friends during a night that should be fun. Then, when the revelry ends he realizes his heart is still empty.

“We’re dancing on tables,” he sings. “With all of my people/ And it couldn’t get better they say/ We’re singing ’til last call and it’s all out of tune/ Should be laughing but there’s something wrong/ And it hits you when the lights go on / S—, maybe I miss you.”

Watch Tomlinson’s performance of “Miss You” over at Radio.com.

