Sia Shares Star-Studded ‘Santa’s Coming for Us’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

JB Smoove from Curb Your Enthusiasm is Santa Claus in Sia’s star-studded new video, “Santa’s Coming for Us.”

The joyful clip is filled with famous faces, including real-life couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci, Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, Sophia Lillis from IT, and Wyatt Oleff of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The retro video features the stars in a family holiday setting, with a living room dance-off that includes the dog.

“Santa’s Coming for Us” is taken from Sia’s recently released holiday album, Everyday is Christmas.

Watch the Christmas cheer below.