Selena Gomez Opens Up About Kidney Transplant Recovery

By Hayden Wright

Over the summer, Selena Gomez underwent kidney transplant surgery thanks to a donation from her close friend Francia Raisa. After the American Music Awards (where Selena made her big comeback to the stage) she attended the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala in New York City and spoke about her “life-or-death” health crisis.

“I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my Lupus community,” she said. “As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago.”

“I’ve been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease,” she continued. “After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant.”

On the other side of the major medical procedure, Selena says she’s on the mend. Lately, she’s been promoting her single “Wolves,” a collaboration with EDM producer Marshmello.

“One of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life,” she concluded. “And I am doing quite well now.”

Watch brief clips from Selena’s speech here: