Home of the Owls!!!! Agua Fria was pumping today! students of all grades gathered at O.K. Fulton gym to see the dunk masters go up against the staff for a friendly ball game! The whole crowd roared and cheered as Gary Smith dunked some awesome hoops! Kenny Dobbs and the rest of the squad showed off to Agua Fria just what team and dedication can do! Congrats on the Live 101.5 team for winning this round, but a well done to everyone for an awesome and entertaining game!