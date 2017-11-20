Niall Horan concert with Natasha Castles! 11-20-17

Niall Horan fans gathered at Comerica Theatre to hear Niall Horan sing in his first tour since going solo!! Lots of fans arrived early prior to the beginning of the concert with their posters and billboards ready to catch Niall’s attention! Natasha Castles was ready to liven up the crowd and get them pumped up for Niall! We hope they had a blast, and we want to thank some Live 101.5 fans for stopping by and saying hi!

