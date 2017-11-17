Hayley Williams Wanders Though NYC in Paramore’s ‘Fake Happy’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Paramore has unveiled the official music video for new single, “Fake Happy.”

The clip follows singer Hayley Williams in a shiny bodysuit as she wanders around various areas of New York City. The faces of most everyone she encounters are covered by upside-down smiley face emojis.

“The ‘Fake Happy’ video was a very special video for me,” explained the band’s drummer, Zac Farro, who directed the clip. “This is the first time I’ve directed a music video on film. It was shot on 35mm. Also the first time working with my talented friend and DP, Josh Goleman. Everyone involved was amazing. I’m super stoked for people to see this music video. I feel it’s subtle and charming and suits the song perfectly.”

“Fake Happy” is the latest single from Paramore’s most recent album, After Laughter.

Check out the new clip below.