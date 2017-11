OK, so you’re on the subway and your fav celeb walks in to sit next you (actually it could be any celebrity). I would try my best to act as cool as possible and trying to sneak in a selfie.

Well the Cleveland Fav’s made a stop in NY for a game and decide to take a shortcut by taking the train, Lebron decide to go IG Live with the experience and if you see the video below the guy next to him is not happy at all!!! Check it out…