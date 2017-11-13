Win tickets to Niall Horan!

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week to get 2 tickets to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre, plus sound check passes and meet and greets!!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Monday, November 20, 2017
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

