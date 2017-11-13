Win Tickets to Ed Sheeran in Pasadena!

Ed Sheeran announced his 2018 North American Stadium Tour, and unfortunately, it doesn’t stop in Phoenix… but that’s not stopping us from hooking you up with tickets! Check out below how to win tickets to his show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena!

How to win:

Listen to LIVE this Monday through Friday!

Tune in to The Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: August 18. 2017

Venue: Rose Bowl

Address: 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103

For more information, click here!