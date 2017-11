Demi Lovato has shared her take on Sam Smith’s new single “Too Good At Goodbyes.”

Lovato debuted the cover as part of BBC1’s popular Live Lounge series. She also performed her recent single “Sorry Not Sorry,” and the emotional ballad “Skyscraper” from her 2011 album Unbroken.

Check out all of Demi’s performances below.