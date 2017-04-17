Justin Bieber Singing In Spanish?!?! OMG!

OMG! Is this real? Someone please tell me what’s going on. I logged on to Twitter this morning and saw the hashtag #DespacitoRemix trending. And it says it’s featuring Justin Bieber.
Check out the clip I found and tell me what you know! I need answers!!
One Comment
OMG was my exact thoughts. DUDE! Singing in Spanish, posting it on Twitter…. um, you just made all your fans scream with joy. LOL JB killin’ it again. Great song, for sure!
