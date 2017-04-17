Justin Bieber Singing In Spanish?!?! OMG!

Filed Under: Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi
(Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images)

OMG! Is this real? Someone please tell me what’s going on. I logged on to Twitter this morning and saw the hashtag #DespacitoRemix trending. And it says it’s featuring Justin Bieber.

Check out the clip I found and tell me what you know! I need answers!!

More from Aneesh
Comments

One Comment

  1. Michelle says:
    April 18, 2017 at 11:06 am

    OMG was my exact thoughts. DUDE! Singing in Spanish, posting it on Twitter…. um, you just made all your fans scream with joy. LOL JB killin’ it again. Great song, for sure!

    https://spunkied32blog.wordpress.com/2017/04/18/gremlins-bieber-house-fires-oh-my/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live