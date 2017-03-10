I’m sure you saw her new buzzed, platinum head, (which I love on her) and she’s telling us her reason behind doing it. Actually, reasons. First – she’s always wanted to rock a buzzed head. I mean who doesn’t love running their hands over a nice freshly shaved buzz cut. Just sayin’ ! Second – she landed a new role as a Mechanical Engineer working on an Oil Rig underwater. Pretty intense!
Kristen Stewart talks about why she shaved her head
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Actor Kristen Stewart at the Flux and Cinefamily Hosted Premiere of IFC Films? PERSONAL SHOPPER at The Carondelet House on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
One Comment
She’s totally right! I just shaved my hair too and it’s amazing ❤