Mike Posner Sings at Father’s Funeral

Mike Posner, I can honestly say, is one of the most zen people I’ve ever met in my life. It was a very brief meeting but I’ve always seen him as a very emotionally mature individual.

Watching him perform at his father’s funeral further proves that to me.

Regardless of how strong he may be, I’m still sending love to Mike Posner and his loved ones. ❤

  1. Cora Leibowitz says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    i’m interested as to where you obtained this video. It sounds like you were at the funeral yourself, yet the distinctly asked for no video’s or photos to be taken.

