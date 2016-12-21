Lena Dunham: “I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

What in the world did Lena Dunham do now? I found myself asking that question often recently when it came to the HBO actor/T-Swift Squad member. But this time, I don’t know how you couldn’t be upset with what was said.
While hosting the “Women of the Hour” podcast, the subject of abortion came up where Lena discussed going to a Texas Planned Parenthood. According to Dunham, she was asked to join another woman for her abortion.
“Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”
That’s the direct quote that everyone is mad about. You can read more about this story by clicking HERE.
Why in the world would you choose to MURDER an innocent baby that didn’t ask to be conceived in the first place? If it isn’t a baby then you are not pregnant! In this modern world there is no need to get pregnant in the first place with all the birth control available. Abortion should not be a means of birth control. People that abort babies have that guilt on there minds and hearts for eternity. Give the child up for adoption if you don’t want it so it can have a chance for life and next time…….choose not to get pregnant in the first place!