Lena Dunham: “I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

What in the world did Lena Dunham do now? I found myself asking that question often recently when it came to the HBO actor/T-Swift Squad member. But this time, I don’t know how you couldn’t be upset with what was said.

While hosting the “Women of the Hour” podcast, the subject of abortion came up where Lena discussed going to a Texas Planned Parenthood. According to Dunham, she was asked to join another woman for her abortion.

“Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

