Infant Piercing, Yes or No?

What are your thoughts on infant piercing?? We’re having a debate in studio about #JiaIsabella getting her ears pierced for Christmas.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Elise (@Leesie1205) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:07 am

    No, not if your wife is against it. I’m personally against it, I think the child should decide when they’re older for themselves whether or not they want to be pierced, but I understand in some cultures it’s done routinely at that age. However, it’s up to you and your wife, and if you don’t have a strong opinion, then you defer to your WIFE. Those are her boundaries and your mother should respect them.

    Reply

