Mannequin Challenge Presidential Medal of Freedom Edition

Robert Deniro, Rita Wilson, Bruce Springsteen, Ellen DeGeneres, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Tom Hanks, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Diana Ross and Bill Gates are just a few of the names in Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross’ new Mannequin Challenge video. The laundry list of entertainment powerhouses were gathered in the White House today (Nov. 22) as recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Although others like Drake, Diddy, Iggy Azalea, Britney Spears and Pentatonix have attempted the challenge, Ross’ new video may just win the award for the most A-list celebrities in a Mannequin Challenge.

After the challenge, the group was presented with their Medals of Freedom by President Obama. Watch below as a few were moved to tears.