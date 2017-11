Kendall Jenner made an appearance on Kylie Jenner’s snapchat and the world couldn’t help but noticed that supermodel’s lips looked a little different.

Fans started to assume that Kendall must have deleted her Instagram so that she could go get what appears to be lip fillers, following the trend her younger sister Kylie has set.

Kylie, however, took to her Snapchat to say that it’s not fillers… that she overdrew Kendall’s lips.

But isn’t that what YOU used to say, girl?