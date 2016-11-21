Kanye West Cancels Remaining 21 Dates of Saint Pablo Tour

By Hayden Wright
A representative for Kanye West has confirmed that the rapper has canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour, following a series of bizarre comments and accusations. News that the tour was off was originally tweeted by L.A. Times reporter Gerrick Kennedy, and this morning there was much speculation before the original report that West had nixed the final 21 shows of the tour was confirmed. Ticket holders will receive full refunds. So, what happened?
Issues on West’s St. Pablo Tour began innocently enough: In early November, he stopped an L.A. concert midstream because he was having voice problems. Kanye then rescheduled the show and promised ticket holders the experience they paid for. Later in the month, Yeezy said he (retroactively) endorsed Donald Trump for President—inciting ire and disappointment from many of his fans. After that, he laid into Jay Z and Beyoncé.
“Beyoncé, I was hurt!” he said during Saturday’s bizarre Sacramento rant. “Cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform [at the VMAs] unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over ‘Hotline Bling.’”
“In my opinion — now, don’t go tryin’ to diss Beyoncé, she is great. Taylor Swift is great,” Kanye continued. “We are all great people, we are all equal. But sometimes, we be playing the politics too much and forgetting who we are — just to win. F— winning! F— looking cool! F— looking cool! F— being cool! F— all that!”
The Life of Pablo rapper then seemed to accuse Jay Z of employing hitmen who might endanger West’s life.
“I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth — even at the risk of my own life, even at the risk of my own success, my own career,” Kanye raved. “I’ve been sent here to give y’all the truth. Jay Z, call me, bruh! You still ain’t call me! Jay Z, call me! Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Just call me! Talk to me like a man!”