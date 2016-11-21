Kanye West Cancels Remaining 21 Dates of Saint Pablo Tour

By Hayden Wright

A representative for Kanye West has confirmed that the rapper has canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour, following a series of bizarre comments and accusations. News that the tour was off was originally tweeted by L.A. Times reporter Gerrick Kennedy, and this morning there was much speculation before the original report that West had nixed the final 21 shows of the tour was confirmed. Ticket holders will receive full refunds. So, what happened?

Related: Kanye Cancels Show, Instead Posts 99 Instagram Photos

Issues on West’s St. Pablo Tour began innocently enough: In early November, he stopped an L.A. concert midstream because he was having voice problems. Kanye then rescheduled the show and promised ticket holders the experience they paid for. Later in the month, Yeezy said he (retroactively) endorsed Donald Trump for President—inciting ire and disappointment from many of his fans. After that, he laid into Jay Z and Beyoncé.

“Beyoncé, I was hurt!” he said during Saturday’s bizarre Sacramento rant. “Cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform [at the VMAs] unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over ‘Hotline Bling.’”