Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Did WHAT?

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for LARAS

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony shared more than the stage last night at the Latin Grammy’s.

Marc Anthony was given the honorable Person of the Year award and die a brilliant performance featuring a medley of hits. But viewers were surprised and excited when Jennifer Lopez joined her ex on stage for a duet, her first time performing at the Latin Grammy’s.

At the end of the performance, however, everyone was dying when the two locked lips on stage.

OMG!!! We’re not sure if this was a romantic kiss or a friendly one.

