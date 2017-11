On the other side of things, we talked yesterday about Kevin Durant’s reaction to Drake.

Apparently KD isn’t alone. Chris Brown has once again expressed his distaste for the Child’s Play rapper on Instagram.

Chris Brown’s comment made references to street gangs and are clearly a threat.

I don’t get it. Right now, they have so much in common… they’ve both been dumped by Rihanna. So they should realize they can bond over that together and stop with the madness.