Kim Kardashian To Focus On Managing Sisters

Kim Kardashian fans… you better brace yourself. Promos for the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians show Kim thinking about taking a step back from the limelight.

And Kim has her eyes set on taking some of Kris Jenner’s responsibilities away, specifically helping manage younger sisters Kendall and Kylie.

In preview Kris confides in Kim that she’s just tired and asks for help… and from the sounds of it, Kim is still owning that responsibility.

But how well is she doing at her job? I mean, Kendall just deleted her Instagram… yikes!