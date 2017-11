The Rock named Sexiest Man Alive thanks to People Magazine and I could not agree more.

When asked about his thoughts, Johnson said: “I’m not quite too sure where we go from here. I’ve done it all; this is it.”

Standing at a smooth 6’5” and roughly 245 pounds, The Rock had some advice to share now that he’s officially the sexiest ever. He said:

“Remember, sexy isn’t something you ‘try and be.’ Sexy happens naturally when you’re comfortable just being yourself.”