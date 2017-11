Kim Kardashian might have gone silent on us, but that hasn’t stopped her from being there for her family.

Being the awesome big sister that she is, she took little brother Rob and Blac Chyna to their first OB/GYN visit since the birth of Dream Kardashian.

And we just found out that Kim was a huge help because Blac Chyna is going to Kim’s OB/GYN!

No wonder Kim knew how to get to Dr. Krane’s office!

Check out the video here.