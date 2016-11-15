Kendall Jenner Deletes Instagram

Filed Under: Kendall Jenner, kim kardashian
(VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Is Instagram going out of style?

I’m only asking because supermodel Kendall Jenner surprisingly deleted her Instagram account, without cause or reason.

Fans took notice of this late Sunday night and we wanted to wait and see if this was just an error before reporting it but as of now, the account is still pulls up an error page.

Rumor has it Kim Kardashian convinced her younger sister to just delete her Instagram altogether to “pull the plug on haters”.

Apparently Kendall has noticed that her older sister seemed more relaxed since detaching from social media and consulted her for advice. And this is the result. 😦

More from Aneesh
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live