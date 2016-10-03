17 Internet Geniuses Re-Created Taylor Swifts “Shake It Off” Video

This is beyond impressive. And I love it. Dave Chappelle… how did you end up here?!?!
Reddit user u/heroOfwar came up with the idea on /r/highqualitygifs and 17 users collaborated to recreate Taylor Swift’s Hater’s Gonna Hate.
List of users that contributed:
/u/hero0fwar
/u/USMarty
/u/critters
/u/infidiLL
/u/_BindersFullOfWomen_
/u/flesoytaert
/u/itsokyoucanlaugh
/u/jimcook1
/u/hellphish
/u/Slowface
/u/Horse_Sized_Dick
/u/MakeYouAGif
/u/Mistersamza
/u/tonybaby
/u/ohyouresilly
/u/harris5
/u/matt01ss (executive producer credit)
