17 Internet Geniuses Re-Created Taylor Swifts “Shake It Off” Video

This is beyond impressive. And I love it. Dave Chappelle… how did you end up here?!?!

Reddit user u/heroOfwar came up with the idea on /r/highqualitygifs and 17 users collaborated to recreate Taylor Swift’s Hater’s Gonna Hate.

List of users that contributed:

/u/hero0fwar

/u/USMarty

/u/critters

/u/infidiLL

/u/_BindersFullOfWomen_

/u/flesoytaert

/u/itsokyoucanlaugh

/u/jimcook1

/u/hellphish

/u/Slowface

/u/Horse_Sized_Dick

/u/MakeYouAGif

/u/Mistersamza

/u/tonybaby

/u/ohyouresilly

/u/harris5

/u/matt01ss (executive producer credit)