Did She Just Say NO To Beyonce?!

Beyonce’s Formation World Tour is upon us… The Queen B is known for taking spoken excerpts and incorporating them with her concerts and visual pieces.

Let’s go back to Beyonce’s first and only (as of today) performance of “Formation”. It was part of a the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show featuring Beyonce and some other people.

Beyonce caused a huge controversy after the performance that was upset people who believe the Black Panthers was a terrorist group (girl…). One video went viral of Tomi Lahren and her views of the performance.

Now it looks that Lahren has revealed she was asked by the Queen to use the audio from the video above for the Formation tour. Lahren said NO! Who turns down free publicity let alone turn down Beyonce?