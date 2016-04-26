Did She Just Say NO To Beyonce?!

Filed Under: Beyonce

Beyonce’s Formation World Tour is upon us… The Queen B is known for taking spoken excerpts and incorporating them with her concerts and visual pieces.

Let’s go back to Beyonce’s first and only (as of today) performance of “Formation”. It was part of a the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show featuring Beyonce and some other people.

Beyonce caused a huge controversy after the performance that was upset people who believe the Black Panthers was a terrorist group (girl…). One video went viral of Tomi Lahren and her views of the performance.

Now it looks that Lahren has revealed she was asked by the Queen to use the audio from the video above for the Formation tour. Lahren said NO! Who turns down free publicity let alone turn down Beyonce?

Comments

One Comment

  1. Charlene Newly says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I hope this is remembered at the Grammys. Adele should easily win, however, Beyoncé might because the judges are too afraid they will be called racists.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances
101.5 High School Give Back Games

Listen Live