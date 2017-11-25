Wicked Ball with The Morning Mess 10-28-2017Tonight we hit the streets to Talking Stick Resort for this years WICKED BALL! Talk about a show, not only that, but costumes galore! From Ursula the Sea Witch to everyone's favorite villain couple Harley Quinn and her Puddin'! So many costumes entered our costume contest, 10 were selected to be finalists, but in the end the Ghost Riders took home the Grand Prize! Until next year little monsters!